Fosun International LTD Raised By $850,000 Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Holding; Avenir Lowered Universal Display (OLED) Holding By $3.45 Million

Avenir Corp decreased Universal Display Corp (OLED) stake by 8.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avenir Corp sold 22,671 shares as Universal Display Corp (OLED)’s stock rose 34.16%. The Avenir Corp holds 239,532 shares with $36.61 million value, down from 262,203 last quarter. Universal Display Corp now has $9.61B valuation. The stock decreased 3.60% or $7.62 during the last trading session, reaching $204.01. About 460,858 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Fosun International Ltd increased Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) stake by 38.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fosun International Ltd acquired 50,000 shares as Ares Cap Corp (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Fosun International Ltd holds 178,707 shares with $3.06M value, up from 128,707 last quarter. Ares Cap Corp now has $7.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 1.80M shares traded or 6.67% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has 67,322 shares. 8,326 are owned by Jefferies Limited Liability. Cornerstone Advsrs has 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated accumulated 12,406 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 50 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 1,341 shares. 6,100 are owned by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. 4,000 are held by Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. Cls Investments Limited Liability reported 150 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc owns 4,099 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Private Advisor Grp Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 4,220 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Shufro Rose & Com Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,475 shares. Barclays Plc holds 23,003 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Display has $22300 highest and $172 lowest target. $191.75’s average target is -6.01% below currents $204.01 stock price. Universal Display had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, May 6. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, February 26. Citigroup maintained Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $22300 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration accumulated 3.17 million shares or 0.65% of the stock. Paw Capital has invested 0.68% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Whittier has 21,657 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal & General Public Ltd Company stated it has 2.13M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ipswich Management holds 0.41% or 73,199 shares. Eagle Advsrs Limited Company reported 48,620 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Llc reported 6,298 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Gsa Capital Prns Llp reported 47,911 shares. Grp Incorporated Ag reported 2.87% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Alyeska Investment Grp LP reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 48,305 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division has 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Inv Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Philadelphia Fin Mngmt Of San Francisco Limited Liability Com invested in 2.17% or 751,791 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. 200 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares with value of $3,600 were bought by BARTLETT STEVE. 6,000 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares with value of $110,640 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr. The insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought 2,000 shares worth $36,720.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital has $2000 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 6.35% above currents $18.57 stock price. Ares Capital had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $19.5000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ARCC in report on Monday, August 19 to “Outperform” rating.