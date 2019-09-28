Fosun International LTD Raised Arqule (ARQL) Holding By $832,970; Liberty All Star Growth Fund (ASG) Sentiment Is 1.13

Fosun International Ltd increased Arqule Inc (ARQL) stake by 60.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fosun International Ltd acquired 83,297 shares as Arqule Inc (ARQL)’s stock rose 58.90%. The Fosun International Ltd holds 221,297 shares with $2.40M value, up from 138,000 last quarter. Arqule Inc now has $841.82M valuation. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 2.55M shares traded or 29.50% up from the average. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 18 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 16 reduced and sold equity positions in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 4.66 million shares, down from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 8.

Fosun International Ltd decreased Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) stake by 106,000 shares to 284,860 valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) stake by 55,000 shares and now owns 212,936 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 132,042 shares traded. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The company has market cap of $221.52 million. It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. It has a 7.17 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. for 132,412 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 205,400 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.13% invested in the company for 1.20 million shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Stratford Consulting Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 13,868 shares.