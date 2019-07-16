Fosun International LTD Position In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Increased; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Lifted Position in Carnival (CCL) by $912,500

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.95. About 3.83 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – ANNOUNCED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 887 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,769 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 1,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR MELI: CITI; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 16/03/2018 – Market in ‘Hurry to Discount’ Amazon Rivals, Says NYU’s Galloway (Video); 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video); 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 30/04/2018 – In Age of Amazon, a Warehouse Powerhouse Is Getting Even Bigger; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Pnc Fincl Services Grp stated it has 951,938 shares. Sageworth Tru accumulated 0% or 69 shares. Prudential Plc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 281 are held by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.29% or 465,480 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 0.06% or 57,123 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr holds 0.01% or 28,006 shares in its portfolio. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 100 shares. Qs Investors Ltd reported 238,678 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 0.26% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.02% or 64,767 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 0.26% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Rothschild Invest Il holds 18,350 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

