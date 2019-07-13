Fosun International LTD Lowered Position in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) by $3.02 Million as Valuation Rose; As Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Declined, Spectrum Management Group Has Upped Holding by $2.34 Million

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 77537.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,422 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 16 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49M shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab)

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 66.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 116,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 570,284 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 35.53% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.3M

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myokardia Inc by 25,454 shares to 51,967 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE).

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.59 actual earnings per share reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.