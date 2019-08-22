Fosun International LTD Lowered Its Yy (YY) Position; Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co (KYN) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Fosun International Ltd decreased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 93.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fosun International Ltd sold 56,151 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Fosun International Ltd holds 3,649 shares with $307,000 value, down from 59,800 last quarter. Yy Inc now has $4.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 131,309 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co (KYN) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 66 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 63 cut down and sold equity positions in Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 26.32 million shares, down from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 42 Increased: 46 New Position: 20.

Among 4 analysts covering YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY Inc has $97 highest and $76.1000 lowest target. $83.28’s average target is 52.17% above currents $54.73 stock price. YY Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Nomura. Daiwa Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $97 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Bank of America.

Fosun International Ltd increased Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 80,379 shares to 181,000 valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 9,545 shares and now owns 22,780 shares. Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 64,746 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

