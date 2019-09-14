Fosun International LTD Lifted Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $1.41 Million; As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Benjamin F Edwards & Company Decreased Holding by $752,031

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 4,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 19,576 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 23,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey)

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 236.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 10,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 14,345 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, up from 4,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,070 shares to 19,710 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seadrill Ltd by 268,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44M shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Aqr Ltd Liability Corp has 1.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6.62M shares. Parthenon Limited Liability reported 144,098 shares or 4.3% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 6.94M shares. Liberty Cap Management holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,948 shares. Weybosset Research And holds 4.76% or 58,854 shares in its portfolio. Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.41% or 6,537 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Gru holds 1.01% or 18,850 shares in its portfolio. Permanens Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Westwood Mngmt Il has 0.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,950 shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.85% or 41,889 shares. Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). F&V Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,989 shares. Family Capital Trust accumulated 40,430 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Geller Advsr Llc holds 0.13% or 2,390 shares in its portfolio. Cap holds 1,668 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (VLUE) by 4,344 shares to 5,790 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniti Group Inc by 62,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 0.17% or 1,194 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.02% or 41,224 shares. Liberty Cap Mgmt reported 2,599 shares. Ellington Group Lc holds 0.15% or 5,200 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 1,262 shares. Lipe Dalton accumulated 131 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc holds 2,152 shares. Davis R M Inc owns 0.85% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 137,341 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.55% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 42.36 million shares. Old Point Tru Financial Svcs N A holds 5,936 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Liability reported 10,932 shares. Johnson Gru holds 14,731 shares. Jacobs & Com Ca, a California-based fund reported 42,335 shares. 5,039 were reported by Martin Currie Limited. Eastern Bank reported 6,587 shares.