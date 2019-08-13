Fosun International LTD Lifted Its Stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) as Share Price Declined; Wedge Capital Management L LP Cut Holding in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by $2.39 Million as Valuation Rose

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 17,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 298,993 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.99M, down from 316,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $175.84. About 134,542 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications; 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Kelly Honored by IACP, Motorola; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON COMMENTS ON PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT EXTENDED FOR SEVEN YEARS (VALUED AT AUD $261 MLN)

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 49,045 shares as the company's stock declined 18.65% . The institutional investor held 233,858 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 184,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 121,744 shares traded. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) has declined 43.62% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.62% the S&P500.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) by 98,981 shares to 497,699 shares, valued at $39.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 10,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated invested in 0% or 144 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 2,949 shares. Synovus Corp invested in 13,347 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fort Limited Partnership reported 19,108 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 15,122 shares. Norinchukin Bank The holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 31,815 shares. 2,315 are owned by Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability. Kansas-based Kwmg Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.72% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 3.14M shares. Cibc World reported 15,006 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 20,200 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). M&T Financial Bank Corp has invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 223,069 shares. Alethea Cap Limited Liability Company owns 2,953 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,215 shares to 11,445 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 6.67 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).