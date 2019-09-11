Fosun International LTD Lifted Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Holding By $385,824; DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES (DSNY) Shorts Lowered By 78.26%

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:DSNY) had a decrease of 78.26% in short interest. DSNY’s SI was 500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 78.26% from 2,300 shares previously. The stock increased 7.28% or $0.0132 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1946. About 10,000 shares traded. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fosun International Ltd increased Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) stake by 9.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fosun International Ltd acquired 32,152 shares as Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)’s stock declined 9.76%. The Fosun International Ltd holds 379,853 shares with $4.83M value, up from 347,701 last quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.58B valuation. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 2.37M shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 09/05/2018 – Ironwood pleas with investors: Don’t give us Alex Denner $IRWD @BrittanyMeiling; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Business from Commercial and; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Director Nominees Are Lawrence Olanoff, Amy Schulman and Douglas Williams; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals said biotech activist investor Alex Denner of Sarissa Capital hopes to join its board; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination From Sarissa Cap; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – IRONWOOD, CO TO GRANT AUROBINDO PHARMA LICENSE TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF LINZESS IN UNITED STATES BEGINNING ON AUG 5, 2030; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL SAYS IRWD SEPARATION GOOD FIRST STEP; 14/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees

Fosun International Ltd decreased Spero Therapeutics Inc stake by 59,000 shares to 103,362 valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) stake by 10,300 shares and now owns 4,620 shares. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was reduced too.

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Can Afford Some Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investors Can Find Big Returns with this First Profit Screen – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Snags Double Nod For Personalized Cancer Drug, Bellicum Offering, Nabriva Braces For Contepo Resubmission – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 50,800 shares. American Intll Group holds 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 89,710 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Trust Comm Of Vermont invested in 68 shares. Westfield Capital Limited Partnership owns 1.88M shares. Sarissa Cap Mngmt Lp has 7.54 million shares for 15.36% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Verition Fund Ltd holds 11,603 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 47,017 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 23,562 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.18% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 32,616 shares. 39,564 are owned by First Manhattan. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc reported 850,374 shares. Moreover, Hbk Invs Lp has 0.04% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Among 3 analysts covering Ironwood Pharma (NASDAQ:IRWD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ironwood Pharma has $16 highest and $13 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is 49.12% above currents $9.61 stock price. Ironwood Pharma had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright.

More recent Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SHU Portfolio: The Turnaround At Destiny Media Has Legs – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Destiny Media grows revenue, profits in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buying Destiny Media Is A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.