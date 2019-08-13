Fosun International LTD Lifted Holding in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) as Stock Price Rose; Eqt (EQT) Shareholder Iridian Asset Management Decreased Stake by $49.77 Million as Stock Declined

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 107,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 416,260 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 308,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 194,574 shares traded. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has declined 73.73% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 15/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss $50.5M; 10/05/2018 – LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. REPORTS $125M ROYALTY FINANCING PAC; 30/05/2018 – La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre Welcomes Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Hector Salazar-Reyes; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys 2.2% Position in La Jolla Pharma; 01/05/2018 – CalciMedica Names Two Senior Executives to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 20/04/2018 – DJ La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LJPC); 17/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces LJPC-401 Presentations at 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 98.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 2.49 million shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 40,765 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 3.52 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 17/04/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference May 17; 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt provide financing for Hgs investment in MediFox; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES RIC) – PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE TRANSACTION VALUE; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STREAMLINING TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EQM AND EQGP’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 10/04/2018 – EQT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MAY 2018; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE TRANSACTION VALUE; 11/05/2018 – EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt Provide Financing for Hg’s Investment in MediFox; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DAVID L. PORGES AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT to sell global industrial automation company Piab; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. Rice Daniel J. IV had bought 1,025 shares worth $21,259 on Monday, April 1. $118,740 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Smith Jimmi Sue on Thursday, March 14. McNally Robert Joseph bought $263,328 worth of stock or 12,660 shares. Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, March 29. 5,750 shares valued at $111,895 were bought by Jenkins Donald M. on Friday, February 22. The insider Lushko Jonathan M. bought $150,473.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 EPS, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

