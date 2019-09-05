Fosun International LTD Lifted By $1.70 Million Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding; Shorts at INDRA SISTEMAS SA MADRID (ISMAF) Raised By 1195.24%

Fosun International Ltd increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 72.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fosun International Ltd acquired 9,545 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Fosun International Ltd holds 22,780 shares with $4.07 million value, up from 13,235 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $461.93B valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 1.06M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion

INDRA SISTEMAS SA MADRID (OTCMKTS:ISMAF) had an increase of 1195.24% in short interest. ISMAF’s SI was 27,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1195.24% from 2,100 shares previously. It closed at $8.47 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Indra Sistemas, S.A. designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and sells information technology systems, and solutions and products in Spain, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. It operates through Transport and Defense; and Information Technologies divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers systems and solutions for facility surveillance and security control; equipment, devices, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center security; systems for land, marine, and railway transport and traffic sectors, as well as for electoral processes; defense systems; information system and telecommunication development projects; navigation, landing, and air traffic control systems; simulators.

