Fosun International LTD Increases Position in Cerus (CERS); Badger Meter (BMI) Shareholder Virtu Financial Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Cerus Corp (CERS) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 170,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.57% . The institutional investor held 669,245 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31M, up from 498,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Cerus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $659.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 654,832 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 02/04/2018 – CERUS – EXPECT SEVERAL MORE SITES IN CONTINENTAL U.S. TO BEGIN ENROLLING PATIENTS FOR REDES STUDY IN COMING MONTHS; 28/04/2018 – Signal: # #Air Defense Forces intercept 4 missiles with the sky of Jazan; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Fighter jets intercept Russian bombers near Alaska; 16/05/2018 – Cerus Announces Additional BARDA Funding to Support Development of INTERCEPT Blood System for Red Blood Cells; 28/04/2018 – South Korea says it scrambled jets to intercept a Chinese incursion; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q REV. $36.0M, EST. $38.9M; 25/04/2018 – Cerus Announces Health Canada Approval of the INTERCEPT Blood System for Platelets; 13/03/2018 – CERUS- COMMUNITY BLOOD CENTER OF APPLETON, WISCONSIN RECEIVED APPROVAL BY FDA ON BLA REQUESTING ALLOWANCE OF INTERSTATE DISTRIBUTION OF PLATELETS; 08/05/2018 – CERUS SEES FY PRODUCT REV. $53M TO $55M, SAW $51M TO $53M; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS: CONCURRENT $92M PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 70.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 8,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 3,650 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $218,000, down from 12,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 89,556 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI); 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO ZAMBIA FROM REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT; 28/03/2018 – Netcare to Exit U.K. Market as BMI Healthcare Performance Lags; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 11/04/2018 – VIETNAM C.BANK MAY KEEP REFINANCING RATE UNCHANGED IN 2018: BMI

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Translate Bio Inc by 54,805 shares to 60,683 shares, valued at $780,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,728 shares, and cut its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CERS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 88.73 million shares or 14.09% more from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Services Lc holds 19,123 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 299,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs holds 871 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). 477,223 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 57,341 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 397,973 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc holds 12,760 shares. Shufro Rose Lc owns 18,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 43,127 shares. 84,316 were accumulated by Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability. Salzhauer Michael invested in 0.84% or 311,249 shares. Menta Limited Liability Corporation has 118,940 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Jefferies Gp Limited Com has 0% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $46,000 activity.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.40 million for 31.74 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.64, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold BMI shares while 56 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 22.10 million shares or 1.52% more from 21.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Assoc has 11,834 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2,152 shares. Victory Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). 75,791 are held by Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 17,322 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 159,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 347,920 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Essex Mngmt Com Limited Com holds 0.06% or 7,060 shares. Synovus Finance accumulated 1,326 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 4,231 shares. Everence Capital holds 5,090 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 17,597 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 22,520 shares. Clean Yield Group has invested 0.03% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).