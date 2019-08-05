Fosun International LTD Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) Has Boosted by $926,100; Boston Partners Cut Position in Flex LTD (FLEX) by $5.29 Million as Market Value Declined

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 107.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 4,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $210.25. About 2.20 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 529,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 14.00 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.01 million, down from 14.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 2.70 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – JONATHAN COOK, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FLEX LNG MANAGEMENT LTD, DECIDED ON 28 MAY 2018 TO RESIGN HIS POSITION; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – DECIDED TO APPOINT BOARD MEMBER MARIUS HERMANSEN AS INTERIM CEO; 26/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FLEX TO DIVEST MULTEK’S CHINA OPERATIONS TO MULTI-FINELINE ELECTRONIX INC. (“MFLEX”); 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd; 26/04/2018 – FLEX SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 26C, EST. 31C; 07/05/2018 – CCP Commercial Real Estate Increases Their Presence in Nashville, TN with a $41.2 Million Acquisition of an Office-Flex Portfol; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Flex Acq Hldg Rtgs Unfctd By Waddington Grp Acq; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough & Incorporated stated it has 20,325 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.46% stake. Moreover, United Fire Gru has 0.35% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 3,800 were accumulated by Quantres Asset. Welch & Forbes Ltd Com holds 309,459 shares. Independent Invsts has 20,442 shares. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc has invested 0.17% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Montag A And Assoc Incorporated invested in 0.24% or 13,461 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 4,811 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Hanson Doremus accumulated 1,616 shares. Moreover, Beach Invest Counsel Pa has 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Cap Ca has 0.07% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,584 shares. New York-based Hs Prns Lc has invested 6.46% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cibc National Bank Usa invested 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Telos Cap stated it has 4,447 shares.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,000 shares to 27,190 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $233,662 activity. 3,036 shares valued at $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Hoovel Catherine A..

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 1.24M shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $211.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 238,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Lc has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Quantbot Technologies LP reported 111,001 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 29,482 shares. British Columbia Inv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 439,247 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.07% or 2.38 million shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson holds 0.02% or 18,205 shares. 54,561 were reported by Comerica Bancshares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.21 million shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 349,299 shares. Brave Asset has invested 0.07% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 0.03% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Northern stated it has 1.13M shares. 238,400 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research. Loews Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 1.17M shares. Paloma Prtn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $118.40M for 11.18 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.56% EPS growth.