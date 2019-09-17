Fosun International LTD Has Upped Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $1.41 Million; Archon Partners Has Upped Stake in Ehealth (EHTH)

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 236.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 10,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 14,345 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, up from 4,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $129.49. About 2.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 261.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 31,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 43,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76 million, up from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $80.5. About 743,382 shares traded or 30.75% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Llc invested in 10,764 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Moreover, Hwg Holdings Limited Partnership has 0.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,412 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wade G W Inc owns 154,033 shares. Wisconsin Cap Management Llc reported 16,015 shares. Deltec Asset Management invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cambiar Limited Com invested in 308,284 shares. Advsr Ok reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Riverhead Capital Limited Company has 1.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stifel Fincl reported 2.32 million shares. Merian Investors (Uk) invested 0.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vision Cap Mngmt Incorporated, Oregon-based fund reported 19,838 shares. 890,004 are owned by Tekla Limited Liability Co. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 79,698 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank Trust reported 2.63% stake.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 4 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,140 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests (Part 1) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $374,435 activity. Shares for $82,100 were bought by WOLF DALE B on Friday, September 6.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amerant Bancorp leads financial gainers, eHealth and Qiwi among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FB, AA, EHTH – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher Buys California-Based Garnett-Powers – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Political uncertainty over health coverage pressures eHealth, down 17% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “eHealth (EHTH) Up 259% in a Year: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,866 are owned by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 39,517 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.03% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 312,519 shares. 14,356 were reported by Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co. Eulav Asset Management has 16,900 shares. 13,836 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Brinker Cap holds 0.01% or 3,522 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 3,340 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Archon Prns Limited Liability has 0.75% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 43,700 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 11,897 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 13,635 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,106 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 23,997 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 4,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.