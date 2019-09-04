Fosun International LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Yy (YY) by $4.72 Million; First Republic Investment Management Lowered Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stake by $435,708; Shares Declined

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 5,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 608,302 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.15M, down from 613,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.82. About 3.97 million shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 93.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 56,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 3,649 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307,000, down from 59,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $55.55. About 545,767 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 19,150 shares to 24,950 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Translate Bio Inc by 41,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $56.80M for 19.02 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hormel Foods’ (HRL) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ambarella (AMBA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cboe Global’s (CBOE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Emerson (EMR) Q3 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Axle (AXL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $873.68 million for 6.68 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $498,873 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa holds 6,177 shares. Johnson Counsel accumulated 3,323 shares. Cna Financial Corporation reported 94,200 shares. Synovus Corp stated it has 4,898 shares. Sumitomo Life Communication owns 18,685 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd holds 3,871 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.14% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Viking LP holds 0.31% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 633,235 shares. Moreover, Bell Commercial Bank has 0.94% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 4.58M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Johnson holds 0.22% or 29,841 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Com owns 3,846 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank reported 64,977 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0.2% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 1.86M shares.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recent Stock Purchase August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell’s Valuation Says Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dow downgraded to Sell equivalent at BofA Merrill – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 57,171 shares to 3.42 million shares, valued at $965.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).