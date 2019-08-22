Fosun International LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) as Share Value Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Dupont Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $8.70 Million

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 67.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 164,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 79,677 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 243,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 3.23M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 5.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The institutional investor held 3.25M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40 million, down from 8.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 280,543 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC BKD.N SAYS TERESA F. SPARKS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Brookdale Short-Interest Ratio Rises 157% to 7 Days; 07/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING SAYS ON MARCH 2, BOARD REDUCED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS CONSTITUTING BOARD TO 7 FROM 9 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.45; 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED FULL-YEAR 2018 NON-DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN A RANGE OF $170 MLN TO $180 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Bd of Directors and Hldrs; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 46,600 shares to 143,914 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 50,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc by 79,000 shares to 176,148 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).