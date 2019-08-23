Fosun International LTD Has Raised Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) as Market Value Rose; Markel Has Trimmed Holding in John Deere (DE) by $14.23 Million

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $7.34 during the last trading session, reaching $148.03. About 1.97 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 65.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 74,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 188,673 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 113,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 280,912 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF ITS CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS

