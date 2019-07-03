Fosun International LTD Has Raised Its Stake in Stemline Therapeutics (STML) by $2.52 Million as Share Value Rose; As Adobe Com (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Cullen Frost Bankers Lifted Its Holding by $7.44 Million

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 83.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 27,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,629 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.41M, up from 33,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $301.39. About 1.82 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 361.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 209,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 267,936 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $619.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 438,393 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 25.24% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stemline Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STML); 16/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS BOARD; FURTHER ENHANCES COMMERCIA; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Stemline Therapeutics, Exits Ablynx; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA SUBMISSION; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congress; 17/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Presentation of SL-801 and SL-701 Clinical Data at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “These Tech Stocks are a Steal at Current Levels – Schaeffers Research” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,884.72 down -120.98 points – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: FB, GE, TTD – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,170 shares to 80,713 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 2,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,749 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Cohen Steer Reit (ICF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt has 0.82% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ashford Cap Inc has 7,118 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,240 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 6,206 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Company reported 0.11% stake. Financial Mngmt Pro reported 0% stake. Pioneer National Bank & Trust N A Or reported 2,700 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 0% or 3.30M shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 24,875 shares. 1,000 are owned by Cadence Comml Bank Na. De Burlo Gp invested in 55,150 shares or 2.97% of the stock. The Washington-based Zevenbergen Cap Invs Lc has invested 2.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,257 shares. Hawaii-based Ckw Fincl has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bancorp Of Stockton holds 0.87% or 6,368 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. THOMPSON MATTHEW had sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19M on Thursday, January 24. Another trade for 139,834 shares valued at $34.32 million was made by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Lewnes Ann. Morris Donna sold $3.45 million worth of stock or 13,804 shares. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $6.00 million was made by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 21,258 shares valued at $4.95M was made by GESCHKE CHARLES M on Tuesday, January 8.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $512,271 activity. Hoberman Kenneth sold 13,547 shares worth $137,502.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold STML shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 71,658 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 892,586 shares. Grp Inc One Trading LP reported 708 shares stake. Trexquant Investment Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 64,791 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Management Llc, New York-based fund reported 263,322 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 1.36 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hikari Power Ltd has 0.02% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Invesco Limited invested in 15,263 shares. Grp reported 24,385 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 60,000 shares. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership owns 450,468 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 13,786 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stemline Therapeutics Closes $92 Million Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on January 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stemline Therapeutics Announces Submission of European Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for ELZONRISâ„¢ – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stemline Therapeutics Announces Presentation of ELZONRIS (tagraxofusp) Preclinical Data in Systemic Sclerosis, an Autoimmune Disorder, at EULAR Congress – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stemline Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 14, 2019.