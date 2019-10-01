Fosun International LTD Has Raised Arqule (ARQL) Position by $832,970; Parthenon Trimmed Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $393,350 as Market Value Rose

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 7,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 76,555 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90 million, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 8.74 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 83,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The institutional investor held 221,297 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 138,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $862.26M market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 2.36M shares traded or 20.87% up from the average. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 4 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,640 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.30 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.