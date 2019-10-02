Fosun International LTD Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Holding; Segall Bryant & Hamill Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased Adobe Inc. (ADBE) stake by 2.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 8,668 shares as Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 419,463 shares with $123.58M value, down from 428,131 last quarter. Adobe Inc. now has $129.25B valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $267. About 2.35 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results

Fosun International Ltd increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 15.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fosun International Ltd acquired 1,613 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Fosun International Ltd holds 11,770 shares with $2.35M value, up from 10,157 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $990.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 26.68 million shares traded or 0.15% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 still marks a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER LIKENS BITCOIN TO OSCAR WILDE’S DEFINITION OF FOX HUNTING, CALLING IT “THE PURSUIT OF THE UNEATABLE BY THE UNSPEAKABLE”; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 26/04/2018 – Vox Mobile Launches All-Inclusive Managed Service for Apple Devices; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 18.38% above currents $267 stock price. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock had 15 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) stake by 132,890 shares to 162,662 valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG) stake by 91,783 shares and now owns 135,733 shares. Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H Com holds 0.05% or 2,962 shares in its portfolio. 9,243 are owned by Highland Limited Co. Leisure Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.64% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cwm Ltd Llc, Nebraska-based fund reported 934 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 39,918 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Jones Lllp has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.51% or 2.12M shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 22,305 shares. Td Cap Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kames Public Limited Co accumulated 84,817 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt invested in 5,867 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 65,521 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Cypress Gru has invested 1.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Guardian Ltd Partnership stated it has 995 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westover Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 1,444 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ativo Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.93% or 10,448 shares. Elkhorn Lp owns 6,650 shares. De Burlo Group Inc Inc holds 2% or 51,744 shares in its portfolio. Coe Cap Ltd Llc holds 2.14% or 9,752 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Baskin Fin has invested 5.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Archford Capital Strategies Llc holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,234 shares. Opus Capital Gp Limited Liability Corporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,889 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,019 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg invested in 2.53% or 456,347 shares. Cleararc Cap stated it has 65,495 shares or 3.82% of all its holdings. Aristotle Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,000 shares. Wills Fincl Grp Inc holds 4.07% or 31,593 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Company accumulated 2,626 shares. Ballentine Ltd Com holds 0.58% or 61,089 shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Co invested in 741 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $228.55’s average target is 4.32% above currents $219.08 stock price. Apple had 45 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Wedbush. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 29. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23400 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 28 by Citigroup. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, June 4 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Bank of America. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Barclays Capital.

Fosun International Ltd decreased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 5,960 shares to 23,925 valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ctrip Com Intl Ltd stake by 14.00M shares and now owns 4.50M shares. Colony Cap Inc New was reduced too.