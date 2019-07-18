Fosun International LTD Has Decreased Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) as Stock Value Rose; Cypress Capital Group Position In Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Was Upped

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 27.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,120 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 48,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 453,640 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 44.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 1,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,988 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 2,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $251.25. About 8,845 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton Dickinson: Can This Stock Double Again? – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BD Statement on FDA Circulatory System Devices Panel Regarding Paclitaxel-Coated Devices – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,768 shares to 124,208 shares, valued at $9.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco by 2,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,680 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Inv Mgmt has 2.4% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ballentine Ptnrs Lc stated it has 2,232 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,428 shares. Violich Mgmt has 21,941 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1,655 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Voya Investment Mgmt owns 92,713 shares. One Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.07% or 1,550 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.28% or 47,333 shares. Schroder Management Gp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership reported 49,715 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,010 shares. Sabal invested in 0.1% or 4,300 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd stated it has 1,067 shares. Everence Capital Management Inc owns 8,314 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TSMC comments support semi recovery – Stifel – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TSMC -4% as Morgan Stanley goes neutral – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “AMD Stock Is Still a Good Buy as It Begins Leveling Off – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Take a Shot at Nvidia Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TSMC: Bridging The Path To 5G – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.