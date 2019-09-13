Fosun International LTD Has Cut Stake in Stemline Therapeutics (STML) by $825,000; Wix.Com (WIX) Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $1.42 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $123.39. About 205,034 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 212,936 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21 million, down from 267,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $472.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 275,916 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS BOARD; FURTHER ENHANCES COMMERCIA; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors; Further Enhances Commercial Expertise with Appointment of Darren Cline; 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 17/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Presentation of SL-801 and SL-701 Clinical Data at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA FOR SL-401; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congress; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 2.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold STML shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 13.53% more from 27.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.70 million shares. New York-based State Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). C Grp Holding A S invested in 858,082 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Com has 321 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has 357,411 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearline Cap Ltd Partnership holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 151,841 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% or 11,004 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 1,532 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 55,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 759,365 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Prns Group Limited Co reported 4.00M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 4,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 13,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Inc has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 1.93M shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML).

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 50,000 shares to 92,500 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.40 EPS, up 45.21% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.73 per share. After $-0.42 actual EPS reported by Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $141.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20,883 shares to 45,116 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) by 4,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Vuzix Corp. (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company holds 116,722 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,300 were reported by Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 630 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust accumulated 200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 48,670 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 34,979 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 8,000 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Lc has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). British Columbia Mgmt Corporation reported 0.01% stake. 350 were reported by Riverhead Management Ltd Liability. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Adirondack Tru Com holds 0.01% or 53 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Lc has 212,641 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 13,200 shares.