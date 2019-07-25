Fosun International LTD Decreased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position as Stock Value Declined; Mad River Investors Position in Dish Network (DISH) Has Decreased by $304,575

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.75% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 4.60 million shares traded or 69.78% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 55.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 22,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 40,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.3. About 39.53M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Bank of America Explores Ethics of AI; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 17% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 16/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 03/05/2018 – FCC Shifts $9 Billion Phone Aid Fund Out of Bank of America; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 18/04/2018 – BofA Names Trading Co-Head Mensah as President of EMEA Region; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Brokerage Staffs Up, Robos Target the Rich — Barrons.com

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 3,500 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 80,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. $306,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39 million for 15.07 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.