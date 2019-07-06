Fosun International LTD Decreased By $362,700 Its Mckesson (MCK) Stake; Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Sentiment Is 1.59

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.45, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 46 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 29 decreased and sold their holdings in Westwood Holdings Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 5.91 million shares, up from 5.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Westwood Holdings Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 27 Increased: 30 New Position: 16.

Fosun International Ltd decreased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 27.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fosun International Ltd sold 3,100 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock declined 5.86%. The Fosun International Ltd holds 7,985 shares with $935,000 value, down from 11,085 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $26.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 958,816 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview

Hendershot Investments Inc. holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. for 35,938 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc owns 401,140 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.31% invested in the company for 76,475 shares. The New York-based Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has invested 0.15% in the stock. Cove Street Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 30,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 39,867 shares traded. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) has declined 48.39% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.82% the S&P500. Some Historical WHG News: 01/05/2018 – Hanging at @NatenAl s @LizClaman old stomping grounds in Beverly Hills ordering a Westwood one; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Westwood Holdings; 25/04/2018 – Westwood 1Q EPS 93c; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Exits Position in KapStone Paper; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys 2.4% of Installed Building; 03/04/2018 – LaChance Vineyards Wine Featured in Westwood One’s Backstage at the 2018 ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™ Gift Bags; 22/05/2018 – Westwood: Paddon Served as Head of Institutional and Intl at OppenheimerFunds in New York; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company has market cap of $303.58 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Advisory and Trust. It has a 15 P/E ratio. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 7.24% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.9 per share. MCK’s profit will be $579.62M for 11.26 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $946,792 activity. 7,700 shares were sold by Schechter Lori A., worth $946,792 on Wednesday, January 16.

Fosun International Ltd increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 9,545 shares to 22,780 valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 500 shares and now owns 2,421 shares. Linde Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Middleton And Ma has invested 0.16% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Paloma Prns holds 0.07% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 23,160 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 13,283 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 347 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 158 shares. Kbc Nv holds 401,643 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Federated Incorporated Pa stated it has 136,384 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 5,009 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,032 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 28 are held by Hartford Finance Management. Arbiter Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.08% or 44,300 shares in its portfolio. Tekla Capital Management Limited Com reported 70,720 shares. Sector Gamma As holds 0.93% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 49,500 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. McKesson had 6 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 25.