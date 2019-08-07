Foster & Motley Has Lowered The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Holding by $520,544 as Shares Declined; Woodmont Investment Counsel Decreased Its Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Stake by $1.24 Million

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 207,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 425,784 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 633,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $503.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 634,217 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc analyzed 16,267 shares as the company's stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 41,104 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 57,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $831.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $25.59. About 172,055 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Sm Co Etf (FNDC) by 48,527 shares to 438,558 shares, valued at $13.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 7,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news: Greenbrier Q3 2019 Earnings Preview (Seeking Alpha, July 1, 2019); Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail (Benzinga, July 12, 2019); Greenbrier Seeks To Bolster North American Rail Manufacturing Assets (Benzinga, April 23, 2019); Greenbrier slumps after outlook disappoints (Seeking Alpha, July 2, 2019); Is The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:GBX) CEO Salary Justified? (Yahoo Finance, July 2, 2019).

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15 million for 4.60 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.