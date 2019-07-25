Foster & Motley Has Increased Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding; TUI AG NAMEN AKT GERMANY EUR (TUIFF) Shorts Up By 31.87%

Foster & Motley Inc increased Nexstar Media Group (NXST) stake by 38.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foster & Motley Inc acquired 5,383 shares as Nexstar Media Group (NXST)’s stock rose 20.99%. The Foster & Motley Inc holds 19,357 shares with $2.10 million value, up from 13,974 last quarter. Nexstar Media Group now has $4.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $102.51. About 164,100 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M

TUI AG NAMEN AKT GERMANY EUR (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) had an increase of 31.87% in short interest. TUIFF’s SI was 635,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 31.87% from 482,200 shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 795 days are for TUI AG NAMEN AKT GERMANY EUR (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)’s short sellers to cover TUIFF’s short positions. It closed at $9.85 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.30 billion. It operates through Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism divisions. It has a 6.79 P/E ratio. The firm offers flight booking, hotel accommodation, and other tourism services; and incoming services for tour operators and other services to cruise industry.

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Broadcasting Group had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Tuesday, February 26. Benchmark maintained Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $115 target.

Foster & Motley Inc decreased Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 2,281 shares to 19,737 valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced J P Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stake by 3,258 shares and now owns 94,639 shares. Ishares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Etf was reduced too.