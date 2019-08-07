Foster & Motley Upped By $2.97 Million Its Progressive Corp. (PGR) Position; Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 289 (CBM) Has 0.77 Sentiment

Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 289 (CBM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.47, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 82 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 106 cut down and sold their stakes in Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 289. The investment managers in our database reported: 32.32 million shares, down from 34.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 289 in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 42 Reduced: 64 Increased: 61 New Position: 21.

Foster & Motley Inc increased Progressive Corp. (PGR) stake by 162.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foster & Motley Inc acquired 41,271 shares as Progressive Corp. (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Foster & Motley Inc holds 66,618 shares with $4.80M value, up from 25,347 last quarter. Progressive Corp. now has $47.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $78.77. About 718,948 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US

Foster & Motley Inc decreased Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) stake by 6,329 shares to 66,879 valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 3,187 shares and now owns 17,617 shares. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Progressive had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of PGR in report on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and $8800 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. Janney Capital initiated The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, June 13. Barclays Capital maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Monday, July 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $9500 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $73 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $39,326 activity. 292 shares were bought by Snyder Barbara R, worth $19,663.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.42% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Paloma Prtn Management Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Horizon Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). California-based Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 1.98% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 3.57 million shares. Speece Thorson Grp has 128,922 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. 39,566 were accumulated by Gyroscope Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation. Da Davidson & invested in 8,712 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Norinchukin National Bank The stated it has 46,102 shares. 2,202 are owned by Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Bancshares Of Hawaii has 19,150 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mai Management holds 0.01% or 3,165 shares. Renaissance Gp Llc holds 388,947 shares.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various services and products for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It has a 25.66 P/E ratio. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation for 733,451 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 227,011 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 1.38% invested in the company for 764,238 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.01% in the stock. Granite Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 445,764 shares.

The stock increased 47.09% or $19.21 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 5.53 million shares traded or 2818.30% up from the average. Cambrex Corporation (CBM) has declined 28.61% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 03/05/2018 – Cambrex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c