Foster & Motley Boosted Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Holding; Synnex (SNX) Stock Price Declined While James Investment Research Has Upped by $636,975 Its Holding

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 7,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 56,941 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 49,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 561,582 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SAYS INTENDS FOR UNIT TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Synnex Corporation (SNX) by 27.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 6,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 31,397 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 24,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $85.49. About 209,881 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX); 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 16,267 shares to 41,104 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Min Volatility Etf (EFAV) by 5,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,730 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 171,211 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company owns 210,574 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited owns 0.74% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 346,566 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 100 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0.02% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). 11,990 are held by Gideon Capital Advsr. Bokf Na invested in 0.1% or 90,087 shares. 169,218 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Management. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0.02% or 12.83M shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 51,339 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation holds 0.01% or 25,157 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Merian Glob (Uk) Limited has 0.54% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Menta Ltd stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Amp Capital holds 0.02% or 87,427 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,610 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). International reported 0.04% stake. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 701 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.09% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Hl Service Llc invested in 4,435 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0.02% or 123,139 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc invested in 0.62% or 50,290 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 10,737 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Shaker Ltd Co Oh has 34,787 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn invested in 0.01% or 248,352 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 9,859 shares in its portfolio. James Invest stated it has 31,397 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Paragon Mgmt Limited holds 0.19% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 3,381 shares.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 42,546 shares to 163,023 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 490 shares, and cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).