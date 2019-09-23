Foster & Motley Raised Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake by $427,130; Stock Value Declined; Regentatlantic Capital Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Upped as Market Valuation Declined

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 43.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 16,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 54,303 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 37,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $60.98. About 2.46M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) by 87.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 3,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 7,546 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $915,000, up from 4,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 1.07M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,410 shares to 10,016 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 5,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,428 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resource accumulated 15.94 million shares. Srb has 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 7,649 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.2% or 2.46M shares. Altfest L J And Communication has 5,060 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Rampart Inv Mngmt Company Lc has 0.07% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 10,019 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.2% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa has 954,944 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.28% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Rockland Communications has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0.13% stake. 126,100 are held by Omers Administration. 32,472 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Ltd. Shine Investment Advisory Services owns 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1,228 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund accumulated 11,872 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Majedie Asset Ltd holds 144,737 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $713.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 15,703 shares to 8,163 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays Tips Bond (TIP) by 7,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,040 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

