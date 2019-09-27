Foster & Motley Decreased By $764,361 Its Brinker Intl (EAT) Position; Shorts at MY Size (MYSZ) Lowered By 5.2%

Foster & Motley Inc decreased Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) stake by 41.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Foster & Motley Inc sold 19,599 shares as Brinker Intl Inc (EAT)’s stock declined 5.12%. The Foster & Motley Inc holds 27,379 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 46,978 last quarter. Brinker Intl Inc now has $1.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 646,976 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4 % in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Revenues Flat to Down 0.5% Compared to FY17; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Brinker; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. EAT’s profit will be $15.21M for 25.57 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold EAT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% more from 43.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Franklin Inc reported 820,440 shares. Magnetar Ltd reported 17,668 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Glenmede Trust Communications Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Mariner Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 11,071 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) or 43,264 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp reported 24,269 shares. Quantbot Techs LP stated it has 0.02% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp has 167,279 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett Limited Co owns 30,093 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 0% or 33,200 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Hussman Strategic has 75,000 shares.

Foster & Motley Inc increased Schwab Fundamental Intl Lg Co Etf (FNDF) stake by 42,041 shares to 1.05 million valued at $29.24 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) stake by 10,906 shares and now owns 15,751 shares. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Brinker International has $4700 highest and $4000 lowest target. $44’s average target is 4.94% above currents $41.93 stock price. Brinker International had 12 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The company was maintained on Monday, August 19 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, September 24, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Gordon Haskett upgraded the shares of EAT in report on Tuesday, September 3 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Stephens.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $94,440 activity. $60,800 worth of stock was bought by Baltes Kelly C. on Tuesday, August 20.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. The company has market cap of $14.64 million. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables clients to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their clients by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014.