Foster & Motley Has Increased Carnival (CCL) Stake by $528,250; Shares Declined; Biglari Capital Stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 14,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.85% . The hedge fund held 9,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 24,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $148.88. About 3,666 shares traded or 45.94% up from the average. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 5.16% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 10,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 48,307 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 37,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 1.52 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12,663 shares to 76,238 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 11,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,471 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 105 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc owns 0.07% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 1.49 million shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 2.17M shares. Twin Tree Management Lp invested in 0.01% or 33,336 shares. Fil owns 18,689 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 150 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh invested in 1.82M shares. Hl Financial Ser Lc stated it has 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Td Capital Limited stated it has 241 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 5,957 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 25 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Management invested in 1.08% or 32,785 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp holds 0.03% or 97,244 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 3 investors sold ITIC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 811,926 shares or 1.40% more from 800,687 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,445 shares. Blackrock owns 105,012 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Enterprise Fincl owns 41 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 59,110 were reported by Vanguard Gru. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). 3,000 were reported by Strs Ohio. Bessemer Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 19,287 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 149,577 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) for 534 shares. Group accumulated 0% or 879 shares. Livingston Group Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.45% in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) or 6,374 shares. 15,693 were reported by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co has 207 shares for 0% of their portfolio.