Foster & Motley Raised Its Position in Robert Half International (RHI) as Market Value Declined; Schooner Capital Has Decreased Its Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake by $12.06 Million as Share Value Declined

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) by 63.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 7,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,073 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 11,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 1.30 million shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 20/04/2018 – Protiviti And Robert Half To Host Webinar On Making Corporate Culture A Competitive Advantage; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12M, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 2.62M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Min Volatility Etf (EFAV) by 5,441 shares to 377,730 shares, valued at $27.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,387 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 23,166 shares. 114,240 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company. Argent Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 724,155 shares. Sterling Mngmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 11,754 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.26% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 12,450 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 3,075 were accumulated by Mariner Limited Com. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 1.45 million shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 200,173 were reported by Aperio Group Llc. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 59,258 shares. Coldstream Capital Management has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,962 shares. 248,250 are held by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.96 million activity.

