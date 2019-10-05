Foster & Motley Continues to Hold Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL); Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined While Q Global Advisors Increased by $10.81 Million Its Holding

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 153.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 277,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 457,484 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.18M, up from 180,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) by 87.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 3,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 7,546 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $915,000, up from 4,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $103.31. About 1.62M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Assoc Corporation stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has 7.02 million shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 47,628 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited holds 27,090 shares. Zuckerman Gp Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,762 shares. Alyeska Inv Lp accumulated 0.32% or 584,629 shares. Colonial reported 45,273 shares stake. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Chilton Cap Lc has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Howe Rusling Incorporated invested in 0% or 64 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Company stated it has 11,353 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp holds 0.04% or 10,184 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department owns 10,015 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 9,483 were reported by Focused Wealth.

Q Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $98.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 315,960 shares to 293,942 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $713.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C V S Caremark Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 8,226 shares to 43,561 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 11,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,330 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays Tips Bond (TIP).