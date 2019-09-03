Foster & Motley Increases Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN); Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Hennessy Advisors Raised Its Position

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 50.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 38,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 115,100 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 76,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 6.24 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 7,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 56,941 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 49,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 500,108 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il invested in 0% or 9,247 shares. First Trust Advisors LP reported 0.03% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Lipe And Dalton reported 12,500 shares stake. Mirae Asset Global Invs stated it has 16,120 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 264,590 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Management Limited Liability has invested 0.48% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Menta Limited Liability Corp reported 27,198 shares. Carlson LP owns 213,818 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 184,781 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 17,829 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). First Mercantile accumulated 0.01% or 900 shares. Franklin Incorporated reported 14,983 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 619,373 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,281 shares to 19,737 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,639 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 26,301 shares to 156,566 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 899,200 shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda Inc reported 0.09% stake. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.27% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Alethea Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.84% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 0.13% or 491,781 shares. First Financial Bank Trust owns 5,969 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv has 0.28% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 14,550 shares. Cap Guardian Trust Communication stated it has 1.39 million shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Cibc World Mkts has 636,394 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.59% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meeder Asset Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 73 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 196,592 shares. Moreover, Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) has 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.74% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Serv has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 16,257 are held by Private Wealth Advsr.