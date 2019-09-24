Foster & Motley Has Increased Its Stake in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by $375,200 as Share Price Declined; Range Res (RRC) Shareholder Sailingstone Capital Partners Increased Its Holding

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 756,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 40.46 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282.43 million, up from 39.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $0.255 during the last trading session, reaching $4.395. About 7.93M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 3,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 23,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 19,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.12% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $103.14. About 479,988 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $713.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 29,238 shares to 30,183 shares, valued at $771,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,574 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $434,106 activity. GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Thursday, May 2. DORMAN MARGARET K bought $69,700 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 47,189 shares. Hbk LP holds 0.01% or 41,500 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 39,657 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.38% or 1.14 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 1,018 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Eaton Vance Management accumulated 730,630 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 14,087 shares. Next Fin Group invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). New York-based Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Prudential accumulated 2.20M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Serv Automobile Association holds 31,918 shares.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37B and $971.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 515,500 shares to 988,531 shares, valued at $22.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 66,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,274 shares, and cut its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI).

