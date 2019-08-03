Foster & Motley Increased Progressive Corp. (PGR) Position; Power of Canada (TSE:POW) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Foster & Motley Inc increased Progressive Corp. (PGR) stake by 162.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foster & Motley Inc acquired 41,271 shares as Progressive Corp. (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Foster & Motley Inc holds 66,618 shares with $4.80M value, up from 25,347 last quarter. Progressive Corp. now has $46.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 1.61M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview

Among 4 analysts covering Power Corp of Canada (TSE:POW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Power Corp of Canada had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by IBC on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Hold” rating by Desjardins Securities on Friday, March 1. Barclays Capital maintained Power Corporation of Canada (TSE:POW) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. See Power Corporation of Canada (TSE:POW) latest ratings:

22/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $30 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $30 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 1.57M shares traded or 27.09% up from the average. Power Corporation of Canada (TSE:POW) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding firm with interests primarily in the financial services, communications, and other business sectors in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company has market cap of $10.34 billion. It offers life, health, and reinsurance services and products, as well as retirement, and investment and asset management services; manages and distributes mutual funds and other managed asset products; annuities, executive benefits, and mortgage products; and wealth management services. It has a 12.33 P/E ratio. The firm also owns La Presse, the French-language news medium; owns and operates as roof solar power generation and hydropower facilities; and provides equity investment funds, as well as media and healthcare services.

Among 8 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Progressive had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 29 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 13 by B. Riley & Co. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PGR in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 28. Janney Capital initiated The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PGR in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 267 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Service Gru Inc has invested 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Zacks Invest Management has 0.13% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2,437 shares. Shelton Mngmt reported 297 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 11,047 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 215,505 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Comm Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 3,566 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 49 shares. Conning Inc owns 11,127 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Quantitative Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 27,600 shares. Andra Ap invested in 133,200 shares. Hl Services Lc invested 2.65% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Salem Invest Counselors Inc owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 8,892 shares.

Foster & Motley Inc decreased Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) stake by 3,306 shares to 66,963 valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) stake by 1,686 shares and now owns 15,931 shares. General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) was reduced too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $39,326 activity. Snyder Barbara R also bought $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares.