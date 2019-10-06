Foster & Motley Has Boosted Herman Miller (MLHR) Holding; Potbelly (PBPB) Sentiment Is 0.58

Potbelly Corp (PBPB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.22, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 29 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 50 sold and reduced their holdings in Potbelly Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 13.79 million shares, down from 16.25 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Potbelly Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 27 Increased: 18 New Position: 11.

Foster & Motley Inc increased Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) stake by 72.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Foster & Motley Inc acquired 15,654 shares as Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR)’s stock rose 17.37%. The Foster & Motley Inc holds 37,338 shares with $1.67 million value, up from 21,684 last quarter. Herman Miller Inc. now has $2.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 398,235 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold MLHR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.54 million shares or 0.33% more from 44.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,322 were accumulated by Art Advisors Ltd Liability. Moreover, Davenport & Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) or 88,942 shares. Meeder Asset owns 37,543 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 977,110 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has invested 0% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 13,719 shares stake. Hotchkis & Wiley invested 0.01% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Gam Ag has invested 0.05% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0.02% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) or 1,972 shares. Moreover, Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Foster & Motley Inc decreased Wal (NYSE:WMT) stake by 4,417 shares to 135,054 valued at $14.92 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf stake by 29,238 shares and now owns 30,183 shares. Ishares Gold Trust Etf (IAU) was reduced too.

3G Capital Partners Lp holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation for 875,130 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 1.16 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.09% invested in the company for 153,808 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.09% in the stock. American Financial Group Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 200,000 shares.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company has market cap of $100.07 million. It also sells and administers franchises of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 25, 2016, the firm operated 441 shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia, including 411 firm operated shops and 30 franchisees operated shops; and 13 international franchised shops, including 11 shops in the Middle East, 1 shop in the United Kingdom, and 1 shop in Canada.