Foster & Motley Raised Stake in Infosys Limited (INFY); Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Holding by $609,840

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 167,145 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09M, down from 173,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $95.57. About 465,271 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Infosys Limited (INFY) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 37,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 225,272 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 187,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Infosys Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 8.22M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces Intends to Voluntarily Delist From Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 180.83 BLN RUPEES VS 171.20 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – INFOSYS WILL OPEN HARTFORD TECH, INNOVATION HUB, CREATE 1K JOBS; 11/04/2018 – Tata Consultancy, Infosys set to post modest fourth-quarter revenue growth; 01/05/2018 – Times of India: Infy moves HR veteran to US as localisation picks up; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CONTINUE TO INVEST IN RE-SKILLING WORKFORCE; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 15/04/2018 – Infosys/Indian outsourcers: visa for value

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 4,734 shares to 2,177 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,065 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Etf.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 83,860 shares to 207,499 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Box Inc by 112,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,270 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 391,331 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.02% stake. Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh has 1.02% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Globeflex Limited Partnership reported 7,833 shares. Captrust accumulated 872 shares or 0% of the stock. 725,310 are held by Prudential Fincl. Euclidean Techs Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 2% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). First Hawaiian National Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 1,695 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 128,400 shares. Gemmer Asset Management owns 98 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co reported 4,613 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 299,680 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.98 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $131.97M for 12.07 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.94% negative EPS growth.