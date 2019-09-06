Foster & Motley Has Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake By $562,701; PENGROWTH ENERGY COMMON SHARES (PGHEF) SI Increased By 0.78%

PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) had an increase of 0.78% in short interest. PGHEF’s SI was 6.16M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.78% from 6.11M shares previously. With 222,100 avg volume, 28 days are for PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PGHEF)’s short sellers to cover PGHEF’s short positions. The stock increased 15.99% or $0.0317 during the last trading session, reaching $0.23. About 363,544 shares traded or 154.29% up from the average. Pengrowth Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Foster & Motley Inc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 4.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foster & Motley Inc sold 10,617 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Foster & Motley Inc holds 203,065 shares with $10.96M value, down from 213,682 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $207.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 17.88 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 13.14% above currents $48.42 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $5000 target. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $5300 target. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 16.36 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Mgmt owns 378,545 shares. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 5,642 shares. Principal has 0.42% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 1.05% or 4.00M shares. The Florida-based Efg Asset (Americas) Corp has invested 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vanguard Gp Incorporated has invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alley Communication Ltd Liability Corporation has 82,214 shares. 116,471 are held by Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd stated it has 1.36M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Kings Point Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 151,830 shares. Main Street Ltd, a California-based fund reported 36,732 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Corp holds 330,618 shares. Oakwood Management Ltd Ca holds 3.72% or 164,100 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs holds 237,003 shares or 3.03% of its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. Shares for $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

