Foster & Motley Has Upped Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake; Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Has 1.18 Sentiment

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.54, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 13 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 11 trimmed and sold holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund. The investment managers in our database now possess: 3.05 million shares, up from 2.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 5.

Foster & Motley Inc increased Intl Business Machines (IBM) stake by 11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Foster & Motley Inc acquired 2,248 shares as Intl Business Machines (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Foster & Motley Inc holds 22,689 shares with $3.13 million value, up from 20,441 last quarter. Intl Business Machines now has $127.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $141.69. About 3.34 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $224.06 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 131,846 shares traded or 100.68% up from the average. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 4.94% of its portfolio in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund for 676,590 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 791,959 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 228,995 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 23,693 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. IBM has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 11.91% above currents $141.69 stock price. IBM had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, July 18. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 50 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Co stated it has 3,006 shares. 2,237 are owned by Amer Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv. Rench Wealth Mngmt invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Strategic Financial Services owns 9,382 shares. Iat Reinsurance reported 0.35% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). D E Shaw & invested 0.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hallmark Capital Inc accumulated 0.32% or 21,620 shares. 2,512 are held by Gm Advisory Group Inc Inc. Hudock Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.84% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh holds 6,481 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 350,474 shares. Intersect has 0.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,104 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co owns 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,536 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited accumulated 77,044 shares.

Foster & Motley Inc decreased Wal (NYSE:WMT) stake by 4,417 shares to 135,054 valued at $14.92M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) stake by 13,366 shares and now owns 54,845 shares. Ishares Gold Trust Etf (IAU) was reduced too.