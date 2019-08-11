Foster & Motley Raised By $581,364 Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake; New South Capital Management Lowered Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake

Foster & Motley Inc increased Nexstar Media Group (NXST) stake by 38.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foster & Motley Inc acquired 5,383 shares as Nexstar Media Group (NXST)’s stock declined 11.76%. The Foster & Motley Inc holds 19,357 shares with $2.10M value, up from 13,974 last quarter. Nexstar Media Group now has $4.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 363,074 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION

New South Capital Management Inc decreased Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) stake by 2.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc sold 26,228 shares as Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)’s stock rose 22.64%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 849,777 shares with $93.48M value, down from 876,005 last quarter. Howard Hughes Corp now has $5.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.95. About 126,490 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Howard Hughes Corp. hires Hawaii chef to oversee Ward Village culinary efforts – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$124, Is It Time To Put The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Howard Hughes Corp. names 7th Hawaii condominium tower in Honolulu for original landowner Victoria Ward – Pacific Business News – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated owns 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 55 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 8,125 shares. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Us Financial Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4,180 shares. Westpac Corp owns 12,485 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc reported 8,903 shares. Grand Jean Cap Mngmt Inc holds 1.19% or 26,667 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd stated it has 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 387,370 are owned by Geode Management Limited Liability. 195 are held by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Sei Co reported 0.03% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation, Colorado-based fund reported 10,950 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 80,062 shares. Carroll Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 61,394 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Broadcasting Group had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. The stock of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barrington. The stock of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Barrington. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Benchmark.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nexstar Media Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, NXST, EB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.