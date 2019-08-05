Foster & Motley Trimmed Holding in Chevron (CVX) by $318,570 as Valuation Rose; Mount Lucas Management LP Holding in Centurylink (CTL) Decreased by $7.46 Million as Share Price Rose

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 58.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 677,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 484,313 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 1.19 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 2,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 45,313 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 47,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $120.11. About 1.42M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Longleaf Partners Comments on CenturyLink – GuruFocus.com” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink wraps phase one of fiber network expansion – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Academic Member Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mutual Of America Capital Management has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Qs Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 77,029 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Llc owns 89 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Capital Fund Management Sa invested in 0% or 12,421 shares. Sol Capital Management Com reported 60,082 shares stake. Suntrust Banks accumulated 12,738 shares. Assetmark owns 0.08% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 723,759 shares. Moreover, Platinum Invest has 0.12% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sumitomo Mitsui owns 3.74M shares. Moreover, D E Shaw Com Inc has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Private Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.12% or 1.17 million shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. On Wednesday, May 15 PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 10,000 shares. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. Another trade for 83,000 shares valued at $991,261 was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. 20,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 12,696 shares to 96,060 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate by 126,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG).

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $339.12M for 9.42 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 19,976 shares to 166,642 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerg Mkts Lg Co Etf (FNDE) by 17,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap LP holds 97,357 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.7% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 72,711 are owned by Strategic Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Paradigm Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,908 shares. Sumitomo Life invested in 1.03% or 62,051 shares. Mairs Inc holds 0.38% or 253,064 shares in its portfolio. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc reported 3.29% stake. 10,220 were accumulated by Miller Inv Mngmt Lp. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 794,225 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Noesis Capital Mangement, Florida-based fund reported 3,573 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Company reported 0.79% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Grisanti Cap Management Lc invested in 9,353 shares or 0.7% of the stock. 237,461 were reported by Zwj Investment Counsel Inc. Proffitt And Goodson Inc owns 376 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corp owns 2.21% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 110,720 shares.