Foster & Motley Upped Ugi New (UGI) Holding By $301,620; LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION ORDINARY SHAR (LUCRF) Shorts Increased By 3.26%

LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had an increase of 3.26% in short interest. LUCRF’s SI was 2.25 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.26% from 2.18 million shares previously. With 38,400 avg volume, 59 days are for LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)’s short sellers to cover LUCRF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.0119 during the last trading session, reaching $0.802. About 2,460 shares traded. Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Foster & Motley Inc increased Ugi Corporation New (UGI) stake by 5.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foster & Motley Inc acquired 5,484 shares as Ugi Corporation New (UGI)’s stock declined 5.51%. The Foster & Motley Inc holds 103,785 shares with $5.75 million value, up from 98,301 last quarter. Ugi Corporation New now has $10.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 2.15M shares traded or 33.59% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company has market cap of $318.34 million. The Company’s principal property is 100% owned Karowe mine that is located in Botswana. It has a 44.56 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp. in August 2007.

