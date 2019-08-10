Foster & Motley Increases Position in Kohls (KSS); Loews (L) Holder Jacobs Asset Management Has Increased Its Position by $3.53 Million as Share Price Rose

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 824,478 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 8,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 77,372 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 68,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 3.19 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – KOHL’S CLOUD MIGRATION INCLUDES ASPECTS OF E-COMMERCE, MOBILE AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.86 TO $5.31 INCLUDING ITEMS; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.64; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS BOOST IN AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBS TO BE ACCEPTED I; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Reports Financial Results

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kohl’s Is A Winning Retailer Trading At A Losing Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts React To Kohl’s Q1 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on May 22, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Kohlâ€™s to Bring on Thousands of Workers – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kohl’s Cares Guides Young Readers on Adventures with Award-Winning Illustrator and Author Dan Santat – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kohl’s Kicks Off the Holiday Hiring Season – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs owns 41,018 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 70,306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advisors has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 55,248 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 3,747 shares. Cumberland Prtn has 0.67% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 96,765 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 85,463 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp accumulated 1.72 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 713,153 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 32,125 shares stake. Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny owns 3,895 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.04% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Bluecrest holds 0.02% or 8,478 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 231,334 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,617 shares to 203,065 shares, valued at $10.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,639 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Ltd Cl A (NYSE:ACN).

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 20,000 shares to 146,667 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 98,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,026 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).