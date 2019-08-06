Foster & Motley Decreased Stake in Iron Mountain (IRM) by $443,205; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Lau Associates Has Increased Its Stake

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 12,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 76,238 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 88,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 454,329 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $202.12. About 600,110 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – MALLORY PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS HEAD OF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT DIVISION WEST REGION; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Goldman’s move gives David Solomon a great chance to grow into the CEO job; 09/05/2018 – California Resources at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman’s Next C.E.O. Must Embrace the Grind: DealBook Briefing; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS THOSE 1Q DRIVERS MIGHT BE MORE DURABLE; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 08/03/2018 – ERSTE GROUP BANK AG ERST.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42.5 EUROS FROM 41.5 EUROS; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings beat the Street, but trading results fall short; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – HARVEY SCHWARTZ, THE FIRM’S PRESIDENT AND CO-CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerg Mkts Lg Co Etf (FNDE) by 17,924 shares to 556,636 shares, valued at $15.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Co accumulated 0.09% or 90,272 shares. United Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 387,391 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 834 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Estabrook Management holds 0% or 75 shares. 35,396 are held by Schroder Investment Group. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 264,295 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 236,918 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust reported 176 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested in 25,413 shares. Moors And Cabot stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Atwood & Palmer Incorporated holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Portland Global Lc accumulated 7,797 shares. Proffitt Goodson owns 2,690 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

