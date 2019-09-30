Foster & Motley Has Trimmed By $1.14 Million Its Newmont Mining (NEM) Holding; Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Cut Pg&E (PCG) Stake By $37.33 Million

Foster & Motley Inc decreased Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) stake by 60.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Foster & Motley Inc sold 30,030 shares as Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Foster & Motley Inc holds 19,655 shares with $756,000 value, down from 49,685 last quarter. Newmont Mining Corp now has $31.09B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 6.34 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased Pg&E Corporation (PCG) stake by 7.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 1.62M shares as Pg&E Corporation (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc holds 20.55 million shares with $483.68 million value, down from 22.17M last quarter. Pg&E Corporation now has $5.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 8.33 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,870 are held by Clean Yield Group Inc. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0% or 2,538 shares in its portfolio. Capital Int Invsts has invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hm Payson & holds 168 shares. 301,549 were reported by Aviva Public Limited Liability Company. Adirondack Trust has invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Everence Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 19,630 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Lc invested in 0% or 27 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited has 0.53% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Agf Investments holds 217,325 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank Tru holds 760 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thematic Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 3.51% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Huntington National Bank invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Whittier Com has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 917,223 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 13.42% above currents $37.92 stock price. Newmont Mining had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. On Wednesday, July 3 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. Deutsche Bank maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, September 9. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 11.

Foster & Motley Inc increased Exempt Bond Index Etf stake by 13,151 shares to 91,811 valued at $4.87M in 2019Q2. It also upped Schwab Fundamental Intl Lg Co Etf (FNDF) stake by 42,041 shares and now owns 1.05 million shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was raised too.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.55M for 22.05 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp Halts Production at Key Gold Mine – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Newmont-Goldcorp Or Barrick Gold â€“ Who Is Winning The Gold War? – Forbes” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont Goldcorp prices 2.800% senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Incoming CEO Tom Palmer to Provide Update on Newmont Goldcorp at Denver Gold Forum – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.42M for 2.64 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E formalizes deal to resolve wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E noteholders ready to invest $29.2B in reorg plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E Finally Filed Their Ch.11 Reorganization Plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will PG&E Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of PG&E Lost Nearly Half Their Value in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.