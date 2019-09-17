Foster & Motley Has Upped Target (TGT) Position By $1.58 Million; Ennis (EBF) Shorts Increased By 7.03%

Ennis Inc (NYSE:EBF) had an increase of 7.03% in short interest. EBF’s SI was 1.56 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.03% from 1.45 million shares previously. With 106,000 avg volume, 15 days are for Ennis Inc (NYSE:EBF)’s short sellers to cover EBF’s short positions. The SI to Ennis Inc’s float is 6.2%. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 119,184 shares traded or 3.96% up from the average. Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) has declined 5.00% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EBF News: 21/03/2018 – TRICORE REPORTS RENEE ENNIS AS CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ennis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBF); 24/04/2018 – Ennis 4Q Rev $87.1M; 06/03/2018 Delaware AG: State legislators Ennis and Carson visit Belmont Hall in Smyrna to celebrate accreditation by the American Allianc; 02/04/2018 – Ennis Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Ennis, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester, Daines, Gianforte Announce Ennis’s William Gilmore’s Offer of Appointment from West Point; 24/04/2018 – Ennis 4Q EPS 33c; 16/03/2018 – Ennis Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – TriCore Announces Renee Ennis as Chief Financial Officer

Foster & Motley Inc increased Target Corporation (TGT) stake by 54.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Foster & Motley Inc acquired 18,411 shares as Target Corporation (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Foster & Motley Inc holds 51,989 shares with $4.50 million value, up from 33,578 last quarter. Target Corporation now has $54.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $106.96. About 3.07M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR

Among 10 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $109.90’s average target is 2.75% above currents $106.96 stock price. Target had 21 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. UBS maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, May 23. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $8200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, August 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 22. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $6700 target.

Foster & Motley Inc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 1,304 shares to 16,313 valued at $4.11M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) stake by 3,503 shares and now owns 36,246 shares. Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Target (TGT) Tops Q2 EPS by 20c; Guides Higher – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Target Corporation’s (NYSE:TGT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Target and Disney Partnership is Magic – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big payoff for Target for small strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Ennis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company has market cap of $554.66 million. The firm offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, and Independent Printing brand names. It has a 14.61 P/E ratio. It also provides point of purchase advertising for large franchise and fast food chains, as well as kitting and fulfillment under the Adams McClure brand name; presentation folders and document folders under the Admore, Folder Express, and Independent Folders brand names; custom printed labels, custom, and stock tags products under Ennis Tag & Label brand name; and custom and stock tags and labels under the Atlas Tag & Label, Kay Toledo Tag, and Special Service Partners brand names.

More notable recent Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 50% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ennis, Inc.’s (NYSE:EBF) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ennis, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended May 31, 2019 – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ennis to Acquire All of the Stock of The Flesh Company and Its Subsidiary, Impressions Direct – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold Ennis, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 21.32 million shares or 0.35% less from 21.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Bowling Port Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Campbell Invest Adviser reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 40,590 shares. Vanguard Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Schroder Inv Management Group Inc has 0% invested in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 0% in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 420,217 shares. Alberta Invest Mgmt reported 97,500 shares. Bank Of America De reported 0% in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Amer Intl Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 32,520 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 95,856 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) for 323,604 shares. Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) for 4,679 shares.