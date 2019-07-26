Foster & Motley Upped Its Aflac (AFL) Holding by $741,370 as Market Value Rose; Electron Capital Partners Position in Sempra Energy (SRE) Boosted by $21.99 Million as Share Value Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 175,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 692,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.10M, up from 516,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $140.46. About 804,844 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Increases Number of Directors to 14 From 13, Naming Martin a Director; 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 15,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,882 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 51,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 3.10 million shares traded or 5.73% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “SoCalGas Alerts Customers About Possible Utility Earthquake Valve Scam – GuruFocus.com” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sempra Energy declares $0.9675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SoCalGas Hosts Renewable Energy Technology Demonstration Day – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sempra Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Inv Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Signaturefd holds 0.02% or 1,730 shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 0.14% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 13.87M shares. Cap Intl Ca owns 12,468 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.03% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 25,851 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Co invested in 0.26% or 53,000 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt holds 2,370 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 13,746 shares. Natixis Lp owns 56,412 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.09% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 1.17M are owned by Reaves W H And Inc. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 348,006 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares to 4.66M shares, valued at $43.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 226,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Inv Counsel Lc stated it has 53,000 shares. Prospector Ltd has 2.05% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 269,900 shares. Montgomery Investment owns 13,400 shares. Moreover, Sit Inv has 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Washington Tru Commercial Bank invested in 0.02% or 3,098 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 3,787 shares. Polar Llp has invested 0.18% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). M has 5,195 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Guinness Asset Limited holds 4.36% or 512,760 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 40,314 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Dubuque Comml Bank And Tru stated it has 70 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd holds 0.02% or 158,193 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 245,900 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Hemenway Company Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 5,150 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 33,406 shares.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,782 shares to 15,194 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,238 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. On Monday, February 4 Koide Masatoshi sold $1.29M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 27,120 shares. 37,880 shares were sold by LAKE CHARLES D II, worth $1.82M.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AFLAC Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Aflac Inc. agrees to acquire Florida-based dental and vision benefits provider – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q1 2019: Aflac Incorporated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.