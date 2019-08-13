Foster & Motley Has Raised Its Sonoco Products Co (SON) Holding by $337,391; Ecolab (ECL) Holder Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Upped Stake by $9.87 Million

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 56,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 808,179 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.68 million, up from 752,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 938,224 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Sonoco Products Co (SON) by 28.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 5,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 25,280 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 19,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Sonoco Products Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 425,231 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO UNIT, CATHAY PACIFIC CARGO IN GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP PACT; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – TIEDE REPLACES RETIRING JACK SANDERS; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL OF CONITEX SONOCO WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SONOCO’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees 2Q EPS 83c-EPS 89c; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 12/04/2018 – Sonoco Completes Acquisition Of Highland Packaging Solutions; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO SON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises Dividend to 41c

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Fincl holds 2,581 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Azimuth Capital Management Limited holds 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 4,837 shares. Old Comml Bank In accumulated 5,617 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0.05% or 310,086 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 1,284 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management stated it has 3,680 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. National Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 1,398 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.1% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Btr Inc stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Veritas Inv Mngmt Llp holds 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 2,383 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.12% stake. First Trust Limited Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,617 shares to 203,065 shares, valued at $10.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,302 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.