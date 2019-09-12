Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Lifted by $8.56 Million as Valuation Declined; Parsec Financial Management Trimmed Western Digital (WDC) Stake by $1.16 Million

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 24,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 39,692 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, down from 64,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $64.17. About 423,111 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 1752.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05M, up from 258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $14.61 during the last trading session, reaching $1837.6. About 526,578 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates on Forbes 2018 richest billionaires list; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 10/04/2018 – Amazon VP to Deliver Keynote at Licensing Expo 2018; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa SVP Taylor on the Future of Digital Assistants (Video); 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Co stated it has 1,052 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corp, a California-based fund reported 37,938 shares. Alpha Windward Lc invested in 0.22% or 177 shares. Mairs & Pwr Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 601 shares. Weitz Inv Mngmt reported 15,500 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Finance has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Epoch Invest Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 200,496 shares. The Michigan-based Greenleaf has invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcf Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 176 shares. Prio Wealth Lp has 25,505 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 393 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,430 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1,037 shares. Texas-based Callahan Advisors Lc has invested 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $660.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Usa (USMV) by 48,459 shares to 388,934 shares, valued at $24.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Port by 22,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,098 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM).

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,719 shares to 290,940 shares, valued at $12.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small (VBK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,309 are owned by Advisor Partners Ltd. Comm Savings Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 6,377 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 41,866 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot invested in 5,063 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ameritas Prtn stated it has 10,409 shares. Citigroup owns 519,147 shares. Olstein Capital Mngmt Lp reported 189,000 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 321,357 shares. Bartlett And Comm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 78 shares. Northern Trust owns 3.52M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.04% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Corp invested in 11,800 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 55,118 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Monetary Management Grp Inc invested in 0.06% or 3,250 shares.