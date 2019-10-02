Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $8.56 Million; Letko Brosseau & Associates Holding in Manulife Finl (MFC) Upped by $10.77 Million as Share Value Declined

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 1752.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05 million, up from 258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.47 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.18. About 1.12 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 07/05/2018 – BetaNews.com: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 05/04/2018 – The issue could give a competitive advantage to either Amazon or its rival package shippers; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 05/03/2018 – ARLnow: Sources: Amazon Toured Crystal City and Rosslyn Last Week; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU says law enforcement agencies could use Amazon’s facial recognition technology to “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone.”

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 598,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 22.60M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $411.57 million, up from 22.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 422,702 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 06/03/2018 Manulife Fincl Corp Announces Results of Conversion Privilege of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shrs Series 11; 23/03/2018 – Manulife’s Frances Donald on a Trade War’s Impact on Business Confidence (Video); 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Brings Canada’s First Corporate Green Bond Since 2015; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET; 07/05/2018 – Manulife to Issue C$600M of 3.317% Bonds Due 2028; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors & Cabot Inc has 6,073 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.34% or 548 shares. Alphamark Advsr Lc holds 0.06% or 75 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd invested in 4,185 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc holds 0.05% or 159 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.16% or 580 shares. Carroll Associates Inc stated it has 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stifel Financial Corp invested in 243,700 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 123,743 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ar Asset Mgmt holds 376 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Cim Mangement has 2,766 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Pointstate Cap LP has 98,453 shares for 3.91% of their portfolio. S&Co reported 650 shares. Jag Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 18,911 shares or 4.04% of all its holdings.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $660.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 30,113 shares to 162,227 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 31,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,091 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM).

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $9.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 40,561 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $93.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 61,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).